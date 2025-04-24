Fulton County deputy shot in downtown Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — On Thursday evening, a significant police presence was seen in downtown Atlanta.

Around 6 p.m., several law enforcement agencies could be seen surrounding a vehicle along Trinity Avenue and Forsyth Street.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a deputy was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The officer’s condition and identity were not released.

No other details were released.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

