Fulton County deputy shot in downtown Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — On Thursday evening, a significant police presence was seen in downtown Atlanta.
Around 6 p.m., several law enforcement agencies could be seen surrounding a vehicle along Trinity Avenue and Forsyth Street.
A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a deputy was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The officer’s condition and identity were not released.
No other details were released.
