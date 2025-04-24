Police investigating shooting involving an officer in Southwest Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Southwest Atlanta.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group