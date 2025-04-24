Girl allegedly made threat against northeast GA high school after boy didn’t go with her to prom

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 16-year-old Georgia girl was arrested after authorities said she made a threat against a high school Wednesday afternoon.

Hall County deputies received a 911 call about a threatening Snapchat post around 3 p.m. against Johnson High School.

Investigators immediately began working to learn whether the threat was credible and who made it.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and investigators with Snapchat assisted with the case.

By 5:30 p.m., investigators identified a 16-year-old girl of Banks County who made the threat. Officials said the threat was also not credible.

According to investigators, the teen admitted to posting the threat, which said there would be a shooting at the high school.

The sheriff’s office said, the girl made the post in retaliation after a boy at JHS didn’t go with her to prom as planned.

She will be charged as a juvenile and face a charge of making a terroristic threat.

