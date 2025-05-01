Protesters rally at state capitol over ‘attacks’ on judicial system, minimum wage increase

ATLANTA — Protesters are gathering outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday afternoon as part of nationwide May Day protests against President Donald Trump.

Across the country, thousands of people took to the streets to protest what they say are attacks on the judicial system.

It appears that dozens of people are already there, but the crowd is continuing to grow.

One sign spotted by NewsChopper 2 advocated for Waffle House workers having their pay raised to $25 an hour. Others flew the Syrian flag, Ukrainian flag and LGBTQ+ flag.

Several groups appear to be gathering as part of different causes. Some of the groups expected to rally include union workers, rideshare drivers, delivery services and more demanding a raise in minimum wage.

