Rep. Buddy Carter says state needs ‘a true Conservative’ as he runs for U.S. Senate against Ossoff

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the lone Republican to throw his hat in the race, so far, to try and unseat Jon Ossoff in the U.S. Senate race in 2026.

While there is a long list of Republicans potentially waiting to announce, Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is the only one to announce his run.

Carter told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he thinks he will win the primary and general election.

Elliot was inside the studio on Friday as Carter made his first appearance on Atlanta radio, just days after he announced he would run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

The St. Simons Island lawmaker said he only jumped in when he learned Gov. Brian Kemp stepped aside.

TRENDING STORIES:

“After the governor decided he didn’t want to run, I knew we needed a true Conservative, someone who’s going to support President Trump’s agenda,” Carter said.

But Carter may not be the only republican jumping in.

In an exclusive interview at the White House last week, Elliot asked U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene if she intended to run.

“All options are open to me,” Greene said.

Earlier this week, Elliot also spoke with U.S. Rep. Mike Collins about a potential run.

He said he wants to hear from President Trump.

“We’ll obviously get in touch with and be with the Trump administration on talks, and just see who the president wants to get behind. We’ll start pushing from here,” Collins said.

Meanwhile, Ossoff is taking a position of wait and see.

“I’m not spending a whole lot of time worrying about who might run for the Senate. My job is to deliver for Georgia. My job is to deliver for my constituents,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff doesn’t have an opponent in the Democratic primary.

Other Republicans reportedly considering a run are Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.

©2025 Cox Media Group