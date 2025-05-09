GSP trooper pulled from car after landing in creek during chase

Officers in south Georgia pulled a Georgia State Patrol trooper from a creek after his car flipped during a chase.

Trooper Justin Jones was helping Waycross police with a traffic stop that turned into a chase on Swamp Road.

Jones tried to perform a PIT maneuver to end the chase before his car and the driver’s car both left the road.

The trooper’s patrol car overturned and ended up in a creek before the suspect’s car landed on it.

GSP said Jones became trapped inside his car, which was partially submerged in the creek.

Waycross officers rescued Jones. He remains in the hospital, but will be released soon, according to GSP.

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Tracy Hilliard, but did not list his charges.

