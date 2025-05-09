Buc-ee’s announces opening date for new Georgia location

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — We now know when the new Buc-ee’s will open in Georgia.

Buc-ee’s confirmed to Channel 2’s sister station Action News Jax that the Brunswick location off Interstate 95 and Ga. 99 will open on July 1.

The store will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with the locations in Gordon County and in the Macon-Warner Robins metro area.

The Brunswick Buc-ee’s will be a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it the largest location in the state.

Action News Jax first learned about the new development back in July 2022 and Buc-ee’s confirmed a year later.

The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above the minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

