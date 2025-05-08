Whether it’s the governor’s mansion or the Senate, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can win

ATLANTA — With Gov. Brian Kemp taking himself out of the running to take on Jon Ossoff in the 2026 Senate race, it has left a wide-open field for Republicans to throw their hat in.

One of those people considering a run is current Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She also says she’s thinking about possibly running for governor, too.

“The polling shows that I would win that race as well. But I also love my district, so it’s really nice to have options, and I’ll make a decision based on where I think I can be most effective,” Greene told ABC News on Wednesday night.

Some national Republicans say Greene could possibly win a primary challenge, but not the general election.

“We need to have the absolute best candidate, and that includes electability. It’s very difficult to apply a formula for a very gerrymandered, very conservative congressional district into a statewide election with as much diversity as Georgia has,” Sen. Kevin Cramer from North Dakota told The Hill on Thursday.

Greene said not to underestimate her.

“They said the same thing about Donald Trump when he ran in 2016, and they said the same thing about it in 2024. People back in Georgia they know that’s a lie,” Greene said.

A recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Ossoff beating Greene by 17 points in a hypothetical Senate race.

Greene has said in the past she doesn’t believe in what the media polls show and says the internal polling in Georgia is showing she could win in the Peach State.

“Usually, polling is done by a lot of consultants that are supporting their own candidate, and usually the outcome of those polls are pretty twisted, but the internal polling shows something different,” Greene said.

Veteran Georgia Republican strategist Brian Robinson told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot earlier this week that whoever the Republican nominee is, they need to think about the big picture.

“Think about what does a general election audience in a year when Republicans may have some political headwinds, what are they going to want? Who are the deciders going to vote for, the people who voted for Kemp and then Warnock?” Robinson said.

Veteran democratic operative Tharon Johnson believes Ossoff will sit back and let the Republicans fight it out and burn through their campaign cash.

He wonders if national Republican leadership will get together and choose who they think will run to make the primary smoother.

“What’s going to be very interesting is to see how the Republicans campaign to an electorate in Georgia that has a very low approval rating of the president,” Johnson said.

Greene said, regardless of what she decides, she feels Georgia will show up for her.

“I know Georgia because I’m Georgia through and through,” Greene said. “I’m pretty well versed with who the people in Georgia are, and I know exactly what they want. Yeah, I feel very confident.”

Greene said she will make a decision not only based on where she feels she will be most effective, but also what is best for her family.

