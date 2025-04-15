Kemp meets with Thune as GOP continues to urge governor to run for Senate in 2026

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune as the Republicans court Kemp to run for Senate in 2026.

Axios reported that the two met on Monday, though Kemp has not announced that he’s even running for the spot that would put him in a race against Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Kemp last week. Kemp wouldn’t say no about a Senate run, but he wouldn’t say yes either.

“I don’t really have a time frame on that, but now that we are out of the legislative session, I mean, I’m going to give some thought to that,” Kemp said.

But if Kemp decides against it, there is speculation that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may seek the nomination.

In a statement, Ossoff’s campaign spokesperson said: “No matter who our opponent is, this momentum proves that the Senator is in a strong position to be reelected in what will be the biggest and most relentless turnout effort in Georgia history.”

The race would be a pick up spot for Republicans and Kemp is very popular in the GOP. Kemp is seen as the party’s strongest potential candidate, Axios said.

Rep. Tim Scott was also with Thune during Monday’s meeting.

Scott told Axios in March that “he expects Kemp to make a decision soon and that the party has been in touch with other possible candidates in the event the governor doesn’t run.”

“If [Kemp] runs, he wins,” Scott told Axios.

