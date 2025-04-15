‘Minecraft’ mayhem: ‘Chicken jockey’ trend trashes Sandy Springs movie theater

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — People in the audience went crazy during a certain part of the “Minecraft” movie at a metro Atlanta theater, and one person captured it on camera.

Videos have gone viral of audiences doing the “Chicken Jockey” trend across the country. It starts when actor Jack Black yells the line in the film, and the crowd goes wild.

Over the weekend, the buffoonery broke out at The Springs Cinema and Taphouse. Management even called the cops and threw people out.

It was popcorn pandemonium in theater four on Friday night, and the scene inside the theater was shared on Instagram.

Somebody blew an airhorn. Popcorn flew like confetti, and there was much whooping and hollering.

The assistant manager of The Springs spent three hours cleaning it all up.

“Friday night was the worst I’ve seen,” Alexi Alvear said.

He says all the carrying on carried on through the weekend. Now when the scene shows, the whole staff goes in to police each row.

He says the troublemakers are mostly preteen and teenage boys.

“We even had a couple of parents come back the next day to have their kids apologize,” Alvear said.

On Tuesday morning, Rena Antebi and her daughter, Amelia, had the whole theater to themselves.

“I was hoping the whole shenanigans thing doesn’t happen while we’re at the movie,” Amelia Antebi said.

She has this admonition for anybody her age engaging in chicken jockey hijinks.

“Stop it! It’s extremely annoying, because nobody likes people getting crazy. Because some people are just trying to go there to watch a movie,” she said.

The theater management has posted warnings on its website and social media accounts, asking people to not disturb other moviegoers or make a mess for their employees to clean up.

