With the legislative session over, these are the GA lawmakers that could run for higher office

ATLANTA — Now that the legislative session is over, there is speculation already about the political futures of Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

With the busy final days of the legislative session done, potential political candidates will now have to decide if the time is right to run for higher office.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp could potentially challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

During the session, Kemp insisted he was too focused on getting his tort reform package passed to focus on anything else.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Kemp on Wednesday. He wouldn’t say no about a Senate run, but he wouldn’t say yes either.

“I don’t really have a time frame on that, but now that we are out of the legislative session, I mean, I’m going to give some thought to that,” Kemp said.

But if Kemp decides against it, there is speculation that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may seek the nomination.

In a statement, Ossoff’s campaign spokesperson said: “No matter who our opponent is, this momentum proves that the Senator is in a strong position to be reelected in what will be the biggest and most relentless turnout effort in Georgia history.”

Jones said he isn’t saying yet if he’s running for governor, though most think he is.

“I never thought I’d get that question,” Jones said.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr already announced, but others may, too, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and potentially Greene.

Democrat Lucy McBath already dropped out, but former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appears to be in.

Jones said he needs more time.

“I’m going to get back into my office and work on getting caught up on a few things, and then we’ll worry about timelines and all that stuff,” Jones said.

