Gov. Kemp to sign bills for another special tax refund, lower state income tax rate

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a pair of tax-related bills on Tuesday. One would give Georgians another special tax refund while the other will reduce Georgia’s state income tax rate.

Kemp will hold a ceremonial signing at 11:15 a.m. on Tax Day with members of the Georgia General Assembly in attendance.

House Bill 112 passed the General Assembly for the one-time special refund, which Kemp first proposed back in October. It matches the previous refunds that taxpayers received in 2022 and 2023.

Single tax filers will receive $250; single head-of-household filers $350; and joint tax filers $500. Taxpayers who filed returns for 2023 and 2024 would be eligible.

The governor’s office says the refunds would total $1 billion.

The Georgia General Assembly also passed House Bill 111 to lower the state income rate to 5.19%. The state income tax cut had already been planned, but HB 111 accelerated the new tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

