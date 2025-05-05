Gov. Kemp announces decision on Senate run in 2026, ending speculation

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has ended speculation that he would run for Senate in 2026.

In a statement posted to social media, Kemp said he has decided not to run when his term for governor ends.

“I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family. I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first,” Kemp said.

Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family.



After those discussions, I have decided that being… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 5, 2025

Had Kemp entered the race, he would have gone head-to-head with Jon Ossoff.

A new poll released by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week showed that Kemp was the only potential candidate who could unseat Ossoff.

National Republicans had even been courting Kemp to run, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune meeting with Kemp last month here in Atlanta.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee released a statement, saying:

“Brian Kemp’s decision to not run for Senate in 2026 is yet another embarrassing Republican Senate recruitment failure as they face a building midterm backlash where every GOP candidate will be forced to answer for Trump’s harmful agenda. Senate Republicans’ toxic agenda and recruitment failures put their majority at risk in 2026.”

Kemp said even though he isn’t running in 2026, he will continue to work to help a new batch of Republicans get elected to office.

“I look forward to electing the next generation of leaders up and down the ballot here in the Peach State who will keep our state and nation headed in the right direction in 2026 and beyond,” Kemp said.

