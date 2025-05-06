Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘I can win the Senate primary’ after Kemp bows out of contention

ATLANTA — While she hasn’t decided yet about a possible Senate run, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can win a primary for the Senate or Governor’s race in 2026.

“The polling shows I can win the governor’s primary, or I can win the Senate primary,” she told NewsNation on Monday. “That’s a choice that I can make, and I’ll give it some thought.”

Greene’s comments came just hours after Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would not be running for Senate in 2026.

“I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family. I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first,” Kemp said in a post on social media.

RELATED STORIES:

A recent poll released by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week showed that Kemp was the only potential candidate who could unseat Ossoff.

National Republican leaders had been courting Kemp to run in an attempt to unseat current Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune even met with Kemp last month during a visit to Atlanta.

In a press gaggle on Tuesday, Thune was asked about a possible run by Greene for Senate, and he did not directly name her in his comments.

“We believe Georgia is going to be competitive,” Thune said. “I have no idea who the Republican nominee will be at this point, but as I’ve said earlier, I’m encouraged by the fact that there’s a lot of interest.”

“There are Republicans in Georgia, both sitting House members and some statewide office officials who are taking a hard look at the race, and we’ll see how it all shakes out,” Thune added. “But I expect Georgia will be a competitive race, will be close to the end, but I think it’s a race that we can win.”

©2025 Cox Media Group