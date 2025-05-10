Inmate escapes from Clayton County hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say escaped.
They say James Damonte Beasley escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jail records say Beasley was booked into the Clayton County Jail on March 18 on a probation violation.
It’s unclear what led to his probation violation charge.
Investigators did not comment on what led up to Beasley’s escape.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Marjorie Taylor Greene rules out run against Ossoff for Senate
- Man who found cremains in abandoned funeral home now faces criminal charges
- Buc-ee’s announces opening date for new Georgia location
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group