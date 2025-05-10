Inmate escapes from Clayton County hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say escaped.

They say James Damonte Beasley escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Jail records say Beasley was booked into the Clayton County Jail on March 18 on a probation violation.

It’s unclear what led to his probation violation charge.

Investigators did not comment on what led up to Beasley’s escape.

