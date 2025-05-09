‘Well-known felon’ caught trying to speed away from north Georgia deputies

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man described as a “well-known felon” is now facing more than a dozen charges in Habersham County.

Habersham County deputies say they spotted Marvin Chris Mangum, who was wanted out of Hall County, on Ivey Street and tried to pull him over.

Instead, they say Mangum sped off and lost control of his truck and brushed against the bumper of a deputy’s patrol unit. He regained control and continued fleeing from police.

In a vacant gravel parking lot, deputies say Mangum’s truck jumped a ditch and crashed into a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office SUV.

That’s when they say he ran off, but a K9 chased him down. He was arrested and charged with DUI by Georgia State Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says they are also charging him with possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction and several traffic offenses.

He was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Habersham County Detention Center where he was given a $15,600 bond. He also faces a probation hold for Hall County.

The second SUV he crashed into sustained some damage, but remains in service. No deputies were injured.

