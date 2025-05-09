Enjoy the sunshine today. Periods of widespread rain for Saturday, into next week

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, but enjoy it while you can.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a wet weekend ahead.

There will be periods of widespread and heavy rain across north Georgia starting Saturday and lasting through Tuesday.

Monahan says most areas could see 1-2 inches of rainfall while some areas on the southside could see 2-4 inches or more.

