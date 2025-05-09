Weather

Enjoy the sunshine today. Periods of widespread rain for Saturday, into next week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, but enjoy it while you can.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a wet weekend ahead.

There will be periods of widespread and heavy rain across north Georgia starting Saturday and lasting through Tuesday.

Monahan says most areas could see 1-2 inches of rainfall while some areas on the southside could see 2-4 inches or more.

