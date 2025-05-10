2 charged with trafficking cocaine in metro Atlanta

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after being found with large amounts of cocaine and guns.

Pedro Acosta, 35, and Nancy Catalan, 41, are currently being held in the Walton County Jail.

Both Acosta and Catalan, who are not U.S. citizens, are being charged with trafficking cocaine.

Investigators say they recovered several kilograms of cocaine and at least four guns when they arrested the pair on Thursday.

Acosta and Catalan are being held "pending further legal proceedings."

