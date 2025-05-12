Man found guilty of killing pregnant girlfriend in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Stone Mountain man has been convicted of the death of his pregnant girlfriend, which led to the baby’s death four months later, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On Friday, a DeKalb County jury found Diamonte Haithcoats, 24, of Stone Mountain, guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault (family violence) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge sentenced Haithcoats to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

The conviction stems from the February 2023 shooting of Haithcoat’s girlfriend, Shaniyah Rodriguez, 20, and the death of her baby, Milliani Rodriguez.

According to investigators, a resident at a condominium complex on Old Singleton Lane in unincorporated Clarkston heard gunshots around 5:45 a.m. and went outside to investigate.

There, he found Shaniyah Rodriguez lying on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. The resident called the police and DeKalb County police responded.

Shaniyah Rodriguez was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section. Shaniyah Rodriguez died two days later. Her daughter, Milliani Rodriguez, died on June 19, 2023.

According to DeKalb investigators, they found seven rifle shell casings from the scene. Witnesses told police they spotted a dark-colored SUV drive away from the area where Rodriguez was found. Police said a dark blue Hyundai Palisade was spotted on Flock cameras leaving the complex at 5:46 a.m.

Days after the shooting, police found the Palisade and confirmed it had been stolen.

Several investigators testified during the murder trial on Wednesday and said phone records proved Haithcoats was guilty of killing Shaniyah Rodriguez.

Investigators said Rodriguez’s phone connected via bluetooth to Haithcoat’s Hyundai Palisade.

Phone data also revealed that Haithcoats left the complex right after the victim’s murder.

Investigators said when they interviewed Haithcoasts, he tried to downplay the extent of his relationship with the victim, and would not admit to living with her nor being the child’s father.

Investigators said they also learned that in the days before her death, Rodriguez confided in a friend that she and Haithcoats’s relationship had started to deteriorate and that she feared for her safety while in a relationship with him.

