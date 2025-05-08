Jury hears interrogation of man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend in DeKalb

Witnesses are telling a jury Thursday that a defendant on trial for killing his pregnant girlfriend is guilty, while his defense attorneys argue he didn’t do it.

Diamonte Haithcoats is accused of killing Shaniya Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported it got intense in the DeKalb County courtroom when the jury listened to a recorded police interrogation, hearing the defendant pretend not to know his pregnant girlfriend.

Once police started connecting the dots - telling the defendant how they have tons of evidence that proves he was with the victim - Haithcoats stopped talking altogether.

The jury hasn’t reacted to all the testimony so far, but Thursday seemed to be a turning point in how they’re viewing all the evidence so far. at the defendant on trial for killing his girlfriend.

