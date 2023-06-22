Pregnant woman was killed in DeKalb shooting. Four months later, her baby born prematurely has died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is grieving the loss of a baby who had to be delivered early when her mother was shot.

DeKalb police found Shaniyah Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the head on Old Singleton Lane on Feb. 2. She died at the hospital and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Four months later, Rodriguez’ mother confirmed on Tuesday that the baby has died.

“Millianni passed yesterday at 6:15 in my arms.” Adrienne Rodriguez posted on Facebook. “I lost everything...now she is with her mommy. I will forever love u.”

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with her after her daughter’s death for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Rodriguez told Fernandes her daughter isn’t the only child she lost to gun violence. In 2014, her son was shot and killed after someone broke into his grandmother’s house. He had just celebrated his 13th birthday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats in Shaniyah Rodriguez’s murder outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive on Feb. 28.

Rodriguez was pregnant with Haithcoat’s child when he shot and killed her, according to the arrest warrants. Haithcoat faces malice murder charge.

DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News that it will be up to the district attorney’s office to add additional charges related to the child’s death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the baby’s funeral expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Homicide investigation underway after body is found in driveway, DeKalb police say





©2022 Cox Media Group