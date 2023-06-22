Woman bites deputy during traffic stop in front of 5-year-old son, sheriff’s office says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome woman has been arrested after investigators said she bit a deputy during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. along GA 101 in Floyd County.

Investigators said Amber McMurray was clocked driving nearly 80 mph in a 55-mph zone and a deputy pulled her over.

The deputy who pulled her over said McMurray refused to sign her ticket when he gave it to her and also refused to get out of the car.

When he attempted to get her out of the car, the deputy said McMurray became combative and bit him in the hand during the struggle.

What made things worse, the deputy said McMurray did all of this with her 5-year-old son sitting in the car.

Eventually, the deputy was able to subdue McMurray and arrested her.

She has been charged with battery, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of max limits, obstruction and cruelty to children in the third degree.

