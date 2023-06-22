‘We need the hope:’ Metro company CEO speaks out about employee on board of missing submersible

ATLANTA — The CEO of a Peachtree Corners based company is speaking out as rescue crews search for a missing submersible with one of their employees on board.

Paul Henry Nargeolet is one of five men on the missing vessel that attempted to reach the Titanic wreck Sunday. While he was a guest on the trip, Nargeolet is the Director of Underwater Research for RMS Titanic Inc, based in Peachtree Corners.

“We need the hope. We need the hope. We are three days into this,” said Jessica Sanders who is the CEO of E-M Group and RMS Titanic INC.

Nargeolet has worked for the company for 16 years. They call him PH.

“PH is a part of our family,” said Sanders who she spoke with last Friday. “He did comment that they had had some weather issues. He said it was very very cold but nonetheless, the expedition and the mission were very interesting was his comment on Friday.”

The company has exclusive salvage rights to the Titanic wreck and PH works to gather artifacts from the wreck site that are then used in exhibits.

Right now, they’re playing a key role in the search for the submersible by providing mapping and data of the wreck site to rescue crews.

“One thing that the Coast Guard is trying to do is obviously they’re trying to locate anomalies things that they could detect that might help them with their search,” said Sanders.

Jessica said diving was PH’s passion, and with 37 completed trips to the wreck site- PH’s been more than anyone else. It’s for that reason that Sanders says she has hope.

“If any of us were in this situation he’s the one you would want with us,” said Sanders.

