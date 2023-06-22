2 people were hit by a train in west Georgia. Then, they got arrested.

ROME, Ga. — Two people in Floyd County were hit by a train last week. Now, they’re facing charges.

Rome police say they were called to some railroad tracks behind Goodwill where they found a woman laying next to the tracks with obvious injuries. Another man was laying next to a pillar.

The driver of the train told police he noticed two people on the tracks and started blowing the horn.

The woman, later identified as Jessica Collins, began to run, but the man, Michael Doi, continued walking. He eventually began running.

The train was going approximately 40 miles per hour when it eventually hit both Collins and Doi.

They say the train was on a bridge structure that Collins and Doi could have jumped off of to safety.

While searching Collins’ bag, officers found a bag of meth and some loose pieces of meth.

Both are currently in the hospital being treated for their injuries. They will face charges of intruding on railroad tracks. It’s unclear if they’ll face charges for the meth.

