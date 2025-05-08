DeKalb investigators say phone records prove suspect killed his pregnant girlfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several investigators testified during a murder trial on Wednesday and said phone records prove the defendant accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is guilty.

Diamonte Haithcoats is accused of killing Shaniya Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

For the last two years, Haithcoats has told police and the family of Rodriguez that someone else shot and killed her, which eventually killed his unborn child.

On day three of this murder trial, investigators said they did a forensic extraction of Rodriguez’s phone, and the information they gathered helped them get a warrant to arrest Haithcoats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said Rodriguez’s phone connected via Bluetooth to Haithcoat’s Hyundai Palisade.

It’s the same SUV that witnesses say left the Brannon Hills Apartment complex quickly in February 2023.

Rodriguez’s mother testified first so she could watch the trial from beginning to end.

Haithcoat’s attorney says his client is innocent. A forensic pathologist says Rodriguez and her baby died by homicide.

Rodriguez’s family said living this tragedy all over again has been tough, but they said they need to get justice for Shaniya and baby Milliani.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group