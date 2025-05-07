Mother says toddler fell through window at Cobb pre-school, but director disagrees

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is trying to determine if a toddler’s injuries were caused by negligence at a private daycare and preschool.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident allegedly happened at Innovators Trilingual Academy on Atlanta Road in Smyrna, at the end of the school day on April 30.

Jasmine Perkins told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she received a call from the director that her son fell through a window.

“My son got hurt. He went through a window, and I have no facts. I don’t know what was happening, who was here, what the story is,” said Perkins.

Perkins said she rushed to the facility after she received the call.

“His shirt was soaked in blood, but he was bandaged by EMS who was there,” said Perkins.

Perkins said she asked the director about the security camera video.

“I said, may I have a copy of that video?” She said “no.” “I said, OK.” I asked for the police to be called to the scene,” said Perkins.

According to the medical report, the toddler had an injury to his hand and arm that required stitches.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News obtained a letter the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning sent Perkins about investigating the incident.

“This student followed behind another student who was running, and he tripped and to brace himself. He braces himself against the window and his hand shattered the window,” said Ms. Jones, the Director of Innovators Trilingual Academy.

Jones said she wasn’t at the preschool when the alleged incident happened, but said a teacher was present.

“The amazing thing is my teacher was able to react. She reacted promptly, she reacted the way she was trained, we immediately called paramedics,” said Jones.

When asked how a 3-year-old manages to shatter a glass window, Jones told Newel,l “Well, see, I don’t know velocity. I can’t tell you science, but all I can tell you is what happened,” Jones said.

Jones said she watched the security camera video and said it shows the child running, but then the toddler goes out of the view of the camera.

When asked why Jones didn’t show Perkins the security camera video, Jones said, “Legally, I cannot show somebody a camera, especially when it has other people’s children in there.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Perkins said she researched the facility and expected a better outcome.

“I was paying for elite care. It is a full immersion program with Mandarin and Spanish and extracurricular activities. I think that there needs to be two teachers at a minimum with a child to be able to protect this child. You need more than just one teacher with a child,” said Perkins.

“We did exactly what Bright from the start trained us to do. My teacher went above and beyond because safety is first,” said Jones.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning released the following statement about a past broken window at the facility and the most recent incident.

“A window in the two-year-old classroom was cited on September 6, 2024. The next regulatory visit and an investigation was on April 3, 2025, and under the Physical Plant Safe Environment section of that report that the window had been repaired.

The most recent incident involves a three-year-old child and appears to have occurred in a different classroom. This is an open investigation. The program has only 3 children enrolled and the classroom where the broken window was observed not being used and the director stated it would not be needed due to low enrollment. The program is working to cover and repair the window,” said Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

©2025 Cox Media Group