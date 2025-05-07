Beloved Hall County teacher, coach dies after motorcycle crash on his way to school

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County teacher and assistant coach died after Georgia State Patrol said an SUV driver turned in the path of his motorcycle.

The crash happened Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. as Victor Vega was heading to work at East Hall High School.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver in a Chevy Suburban was trying to turn left at Jesse Jewell Pkwy and Old Cornelia Hwy.

The driver didn’t yield for Vega, who hit the front bumper of the SUV. The teacher and coach was thrown from his motorcycle and run over by the SUV.

He died from his injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP and asked if any charges are pending against the driver.

Vega taught in the career and technical department at East Hall High School. He also worked as an assistant coach for the baseball and softball teams and was an adviser for Future Business Leaders of America.

Before he began teaching, Vega served in the U.S. Air Force, according to his school bio.

The East Hall Vikings Athletic Department released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Today, East Hall lost a truly remarkable man - Coach Vega. He was a beloved teacher, coach, husband and father who lit up every room he entered. His passion for students was unmistakable, and his impact on the East Hall community was profound. Coach Vega will be deeply missed. We will always remember you, Coach Vega.”

Hall County Schools released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened today by the loss of teacher and coach Victor Vega of East Hall High School. Our prayers go out to the Vega family, the students and faculty at East Hall High School, and the East Hall Community. We currently have a crisis team in place at East Hall High School to support students and staff members who are struggling with this tragic loss.”

