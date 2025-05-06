Father of teen who hit, killed Clayton County teacher in Publix’s parking lot learns his fate

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a lapse in judgment that cost a woman her life. A father let his son park the car in a busy supermarket parking lot with only a learner’s permit.

Prosecutors say the son hit and killed a beloved teacher.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was the only reporter in Judge V.T. McRae’s court when 46-year-old William Bond accepted responsibility for the deadly crash and entered a negotiated guilty plea.

Bond also offered his condolences to 72-year-old Janice Knox’s family.

“But also my deepest apologies for being a catalyst of your grief,” Bond said as he read from a written statement.

Bond said his actions set in motion an incident that led to the grandmother’s death. But Bond insisted he did not intend for anyone to die.

“It was a true accident. No drugs involved. No alcohol,” he said.

Prosecutors say Bond went to the Publix Supermarket on Georgia 212 last November to pick up his 17-year-old son, who worked there. Officers say Bond told his son to park the car while he went inside for chicken.

Officers say the teen only had a learner’s permit.

“His son pulled away from the curb and struck and ran over the victim in this case. Mrs. Janice Knox, “Assistant District Attorney Kameren Saulsberry told the court.

Knox was with her two granddaughters that day. They went inside the store, but Knox forgot her debit card. The kids stayed inside while she went out to get it from her car. That’s when she was hit and killed.

Her husband explained his last moments with the love of his life in the hospital after she was hit.

“I took my fingers and just raised her eyelids so I could see her for the last time,” Aaron Knox said in his victim impact statement.

Knox’s co-workers said she was a beloved teacher.

“She was the pillar of King Elementary in Clayton County,” Maria Wynn told the court.

Knox’s niece disputed Bond’s claims that it was an accident.

“Let me be clear, this was not a harmless mistake. It was not an unfortunate coincidence,” Stacie Dukes said in her victim’s impact statement.

Bond was then sentenced to nine months in jail.

Knox’s husband says he forgives Bond, as his wife would want.

“She would have said I didn’t do it fast enough,” Aaron Knox said.

Bond was also ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution. The DA’s office says his son doesn’t face charges currently.

Court documents indicate the teen has autism and panicked and hit the gas instead of the brake.

