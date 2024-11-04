Beloved Clayton County teacher killed during trip to grocery store

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved teacher went into a local supermarket with her grandkids, then remembered she left her debit card in the car. She went to get it and never made it back inside. A driver hit and killed her.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Rockdale County where the victim’s husband says that was her favorite store.

“The strength of God is literally holding me up at this moment,” husband Aaron Knox told Jones.

He and 72-year-old Janice Knox had been married for 52 years.

“She was everything. I’m being honest. She was everything,” Knox said describing his wife.

Sunday afternoon, the Clayton County teacher went to the Publix on Highway 212 with her grandkids.

“As she came back to the store, I think, it was some young guy that was not paying attention. He hit my wife,” Knox said.

