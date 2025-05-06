17 arrested in Henry County sex trafficking sting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An undercover operation targeting sex traffickers and sex buyers has resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects on Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Operation Burn Notice” involved the GBI, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The purpose of the sting was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers and put a stop to human trafficking.

According to the GBI, those arrested travel from areas around Henry County with the intent to buy sex or engage in sex activity.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Irven Ivan Aguirre, 30, of Hampton, Ga.

Charged with pandering

Cerome Camele Randall Belgrave, 39, of Loganville

Charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Daury Cabrera, age 23, of Everett, WA

Charged with pandering

Timothy Crow, 40, of Locust Grove

Charged with pandering

Trenton Herbert, 27, of McDonough

Charged with pandering

Henry Kik Tung Ling, 57, of Griffin

Charged with pandering

Anthony Morris, 35, of Ellenwood

Arrested on a Fugitive in-state warrant

Harry Moore, 59, of Pine Lake, Ga.

Charged with pandering and possession of methamphetamine

Courtland Sadler, 26, of Gastonia, NC

Charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce, obstruction of law enforcement, and theft by receiving stolen property.

James Saad, 44, of Raleigh, NC

Charged with pandering, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and obstruction of law enforcement

Calvin Sanchez, 29, of Smyrna

Charged with pandering

Terrie Satterwhite, 26, of Decatur

Arrested on a fugitive in-state warrant and charged with pimping and trafficking in persons.

Zarreon Smith, 17, of Griffin

Charged with pandering

Jason Starr, 51, of Locust Grove

Charged with pandering

Patrick Earl Trotman-El, 41, of Ellenwood

Charged with pandering and obstruction of law enforcement.

Willian Jose Torres-Mendez, 25, of Lawrenceville

Charged with obstruction of law enforcement

Charles Jacob Wood, 48, of McDonough

Charged with pandering

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

