17 arrested in Henry County sex trafficking sting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An undercover operation targeting sex traffickers and sex buyers has resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects on Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“Operation Burn Notice” involved the GBI, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.
The purpose of the sting was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers and put a stop to human trafficking.
According to the GBI, those arrested travel from areas around Henry County with the intent to buy sex or engage in sex activity.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Irven Ivan Aguirre, 30, of Hampton, Ga.
- Charged with pandering
- Cerome Camele Randall Belgrave, 39, of Loganville
- Charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Daury Cabrera, age 23, of Everett, WA
- Charged with pandering
- Timothy Crow, 40, of Locust Grove
- Charged with pandering
- Trenton Herbert, 27, of McDonough
- Charged with pandering
- Henry Kik Tung Ling, 57, of Griffin
- Charged with pandering
- Anthony Morris, 35, of Ellenwood
- Arrested on a Fugitive in-state warrant
- Harry Moore, 59, of Pine Lake, Ga.
- Charged with pandering and possession of methamphetamine
- Courtland Sadler, 26, of Gastonia, NC
- Charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce, obstruction of law enforcement, and theft by receiving stolen property.
- James Saad, 44, of Raleigh, NC
- Charged with pandering, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and obstruction of law enforcement
- Calvin Sanchez, 29, of Smyrna
- Charged with pandering
- Terrie Satterwhite, 26, of Decatur
- Arrested on a fugitive in-state warrant and charged with pimping and trafficking in persons.
- Zarreon Smith, 17, of Griffin
- Charged with pandering
- Jason Starr, 51, of Locust Grove
- Charged with pandering
- Patrick Earl Trotman-El, 41, of Ellenwood
- Charged with pandering and obstruction of law enforcement.
- Willian Jose Torres-Mendez, 25, of Lawrenceville
- Charged with obstruction of law enforcement
- Charles Jacob Wood, 48, of McDonough
- Charged with pandering
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.
