Court hearing scheduled today for alleged Apalachee High School shooter

ATLANTA — A status hearing is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. for the teen accused of shooting and killing students and staff at Apalachee High School.

Colt Gray, 15, is accused of shooting 11 people, killing two students and two teachers.

He faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder.

Channel 2 Action News will be at the hearing and bring you the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Colt Gray’s father, Colin, will go on trial later this year.

It will begin on September 8, four days after the anniversary of the shooting.

