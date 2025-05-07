GA woman arrested, charged with throwing hot chicken grease on boyfriend, severely burning him

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after police said she threw hot chicken grease on her boyfriend, giving him severe burns to the back of his head, neck, back, and shoulder.

LaGrange police said they were called out to the Stay Lodge along Whittesville Street around 5:15 p.m. for an argument between a woman and her boyfriend.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, they found Robert Herron with severe burns sitting in a chair. He as taken to an Atlanta area hospital to be treated for his burns.

Police found his girlfriend, Olympia Laster, nearby and arrested her. She has been charged with aggravated battery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Master Detective Blane at 706-883-2623. Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County Crime Stoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

©2025 Cox Media Group