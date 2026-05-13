The average price of gas in Georgia is $4.51 a gallon. Doing this one thing can help you save big

ATLANTA — With gas prices skyrocketing, people across Georgia are trying to find ways to help save on gas.
Currently, the average price of gas here in Georgia is $4.511 a gallon. A year ago, the average price of gas was $2.907 a gallon, AAA said.
But according to the U.S. Department of Energy, there is one really easy way to make that gas tank last longer: slow down.
The DOE says “gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph.”
“It can be assumed that each 5 mph driven over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.27 per gallon for gas,” the department said on its website.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Active police investigation’ in Sandy Springs
- Marjorie Taylor Greene sells Georgia home for $1.1M as she starts ‘the next chapter’
- Gov. Kemp signs controversial nonpartisan election bill for 5 metro Atlanta counties
Aggressive driving could end up costing you.
“It can lower gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic,” the DOE said.
Also, avoid hauling large cargo on your roof. That can reduce your fuel economy between 2% and 17%, depending on where you are driving.
And while stop-and-go traffic can be hard to avoid, the DOE said excessive idling “can use a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour.”
Also, if you are driving on the highway, use cruise control when you can. Maintaining a constant speed will help you save gas.
For more ways to save on gas, CLICK HERE.
©2026 Cox Media Group