Alpharetta dealership employee says she was kidnapped after customer had his car serviced

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A north Fulton County man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped an employee at a car dealership.

Deputies say Barinuaadum Bariyiga, 39, brought his car to the RBM of Alpharetta for a routine service appointment. But when he got back, they say he asked the service advisor to show him the features on his loaner.

But deputies told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that when she got in the car, Bariyiga took off.

Investigators say he drove her around for 40 minutes despite her begging him to take her back to the dealership.

“He persistently asked her personal and inappropriate questions about her love life, relationship status and appearance,” the responding deputy wrote in his report that Seiden obtained.

They say he also asked her on a date and called himself from her phone so he could save her phone number.

Eventually, he drove her back to the dealership, where he stayed until deputies arrived. They say after they found him in the service area, he attempted to leave with his child who stayed back during the chaos.

Bariyiga is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and obstruction.

Seiden reached out to RBM of Alpharetta to see if they plan to make any changes to ensure their employees’ safety, but the dealership declined to comment.

He also exchanged text messages with Bariyiga’s wife who said she would call him about the allegations after she got off work, but he has not yet heard back.

