2 charged after deadly shooting connected to motorcycle gang rivalry, Forest Park police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that killed two people and injured two others during a motorcycle gathering.

Donnell McKnight, also known as “1HQ,” and Nigel Blackwood, also known as “Railroad,” face charges of malice murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said both suspects are part of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang and the victims were members of their rival, the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club.

More arrests are expected, according to investigators.

Police have also issued a cease and desist order against the business where the shooting happened and cited it for operating without a license.

“The property owner has been cited, as well as the individuals who the property was leased to. These enforcement measures are intended to prevent similar incidents and reinforce public safety moving forward,” police said.

Officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the latest from the investigation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group