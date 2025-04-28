2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Forest Park motorcycle gathering

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police say they are close to apprehending the gunman who killed two people and wounded two others during a motorcycle club party.

The business did not have a license to operate, according to police.

People who live near the Elite Automaxx business on First Street in Forest Park were shocked to hear about the violence that took place Sunday around 5 that evening.

“When I heard two people died it really saddened my heart,” Marie Jenkins told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Jenkins was saddened and surprised that two people were killed and two others critically wounded when gunfire broke out at the party. She says it started out as a festive affair.

“We see the people. The motorcycles coming up and down the street. People having a good time,” she said.

The good times didn’t last for long.

“And then all of a sudden we saw police cars, ambulance, ire trucks,” she said.

“We do know that there was a verbal altercation,” said Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss at a news conference.

Criss says it was large gathering of about 150 to 200 people at the business near Old Dixie Highway.

He said 39-year-old Anthony Hearns and 25-year-old Isiah Mack were killed. Criss said the business was operating illegally.

“It does not have a business license, so they should not be operating at all,” he said.

Jones tried to ask a woman about that who had arrived to unlock the gate at the business. She said she had no comment.

Jenkins says the motorcycle club usually gathers here about three times a year.

“It always have been a very peaceful event. Nothing’s happened,” she said.

Jenkins said someone at the party told her one of the victims was only 25.

“That is such a young life,” she said.

Criss says they are close to making an arrest, or arrests, in this case. He would not elaborate.

The city has issued a cease and desist order to the business and says it expects to issue citations.

