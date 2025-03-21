DeKalb man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend wants police interrogation thrown out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child are trying to get a judge to throw out statements he made after her death.
Diamante Haithcoats is accused of shooting and killing Shaniya Rodriguez in February 2023.
Rodriguez was eight months pregnant with their daughter at the time. Doctors delivered her baby through an emergency C-section, but the child later died as well.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was the only reporter in the courtroom as defense attorneys laid out why they thought a 45-minute police interrogation should be tossed out.
The family says they are frustrated justice keeps getting put on hold
Attorneys argued police intimidated Haithcoats into making statements, even though he didn’t say much.
The judge said she will make a ruling by April 11. The trial is set to begin in May.
