Police arrest teen in shooting death of 18-year-old at Newton Co. park on Senior Skip Day

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there has been an arrest in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a Newton County park.

Police said Jarvis Hinton Jr., 16, of Covington, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.

He’s accused of killing Justin Etienne, 18, during a senior skip day event at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday.

“The successful arrest of this individual shows the continued dedication and commitment of our investigators,” Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “The Office of the Sheriff is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim, Justin Etienne, and his family. My heart goes out to all his loved ones during this time. Additionally, I want to remind the community that providing false information during an investigation is a crime and will lead to legal consequences.”

