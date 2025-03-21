Atlanta man held by Taliban for 2 years reunites with his wife in the U.S.

George Glezmann, the Atlanta man captured in Afghanistan and held by the Taliban for more than two years before his release this week, had his long-awaited reunion with his wife Friday.

A source shared a photo with Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Mark Winne of George and Aleksandra Glezmann at Joint Base Andrews.

Channel 2 reported Thursday that the Taliban released Glezmann, and he flew with an American diplomat to Qatar then on to the Washington, D.C. area. He was traveling as a tourist in Afghanistan when he was captured in December 2022.

Family attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick confirmed to Channel 2 that Glezmann’s release had been the subject of intense negotiations in recent weeks with the Taliban and that President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz were all personally involved in overseeing those discussions.

“I can’t wait to see George and help him on his road to recovery as we rebuild our lives,” Aleksandra Glezmann said when his release was announced. “We are forever grateful to President Trump for bringing George home. Since the first day of the Trump Administration, his team has focused on securing George’s safe release. The skill and dedication demonstrated by Secretary Rubio, Mr. Waltz and Mr. Boehler has been refreshing. It is clear to us that their dedication to the American people is unwavering.”

