Police investigating deadly DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are responding to a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home on Grant Forest Circle off of Grant Road.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the area. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Details on the shooting are very limited.

Police have not identified the victim or commented on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

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