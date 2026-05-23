Police investigating deadly DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are responding to a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Friday night.
Officers were called to a home on Grant Forest Circle off of Grant Road.
Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the area. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
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Details on the shooting are very limited.
Police have not identified the victim or commented on what led up to the shooting.
There is no word on possible suspects.
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