Lockdown lifted at Fulton Co. DA’s office after letter received with unknown substance

ATLANTA — Officials lifted the lockdown and normal operations resumed at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, following an unknown substance in a letter being deemed safe.

The letter had been sent to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Chris Slatton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Four people were treated at the scene and cleared. Someone at the DA’s office opened the letter around 2 p.m. and alerted Atlanta Fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The DA’s office released a statement Friday afternoon, saying:

“A package was delivered to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis today. When opened, an unknown substance was found inside. Four employees have been treated on the scene for symptoms.

“The District Attorney and her staff greatly appreciate the quick and effective response by Atlanta and Fulton County agencies to the scene to protect our colleagues and the public.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group