Construction worker dies after falling 19 floors in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A worker died after he fell at a downtown Atlanta construction site Thursday.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. at 327 Mitchell Street. Police said a 20-year-old fell from the 19th floor of the building under construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials declared him dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name.

Centennial Yards, a major redevelopment project under construction, confirmed that the accident happened at one of its sites.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at one of the development sites in downtown Atlanta within the boundaries of Centennial Yards. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” a statement read.

Atlanta police said an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group