95.5 WSB’s Scott Slade reveals cancer diagnosis, urges preventive care

ATLANTA — Longtime 95.5 WSB radio host Scott Slade has announced he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Slade, a familiar voice on Atlanta’s Morning News, shared the news during a special segment, explaining that he has been undergoing treatment since last November.

“I won’t bury the lead,” Slade said. “I’ve been diagnosed with cancer and receiving treatment for multiple myeloma since last November, and that scratchy voice is likely from the steroids that are part of that treatment. Myeloma is not curable, but it is treatable. I’m very optimistic about my prognosis.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Slade first noticed signs of fatigue over several months in early 2024, including a loss of interest in activities like hiking. His diagnosis came after routine blood work during an annual physical with his primary care physician.

A concerning test result led to further evaluation by a hematologist oncologist at the Northside Cancer Institute, ultimately confirming multiple myeloma.

His treatment has included four months of chemo-immunotherapy designed to boost his immune system to fight cancer cells in his bone marrow. Now, he is preparing for the next stage: an autologous stem cell bone marrow transplant.

“They’ll essentially kill my existing immune system, the bone marrow I have now, and then replace it with healthy marrow created by my own stem cells,” he explained. “I won’t need a donor—they’ll turn my body into a stem cell factory and harvest those cells, ready to go once the chemo wipes out my existing marrow.”

Slade will have to take extra precautions to avoid infections following the transplant, but he remains positive about his recovery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beyond sharing his personal journey, Slade used the opportunity to highlight the importance of preventive healthcare. He credits routine checkups with playing a crucial role in his diagnosis and overall well-being.

“I wanted to preach the value of preventive medicine. This all started in my primary care doctor’s office,” he said. “Please get someone to look at you every so often. It likely saved my life on more than one occasion, including this one.”

Slade encouraged listeners to maintain regular medical checkups, whether with a long-term primary care physician or through wellness visits, urgent care centers, or walk-in clinics.

Colleagues and listeners have rallied around Slade, offering their support and well wishes. Though he will be stepping away from his usual role, Scott Slade’s Georgia will continue with encore presentations, and he assured fans that he will provide updates on his condition.

“I certainly will, and you’re right, we’re all family here,” he said. “I appreciate the thoughts and the prayers, but again, I’m very optimistic about my prognosis, and gosh, I’m looking forward to many more years.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group