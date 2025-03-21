Pollen season has arrived. Here’s what an Atlanta allergist recommends to do for relief

ATLANTA — You can see it in the blooms and feel it in your itchy eyes. Welcome to peak pollen season in Georgia.

“Last year it didn’t hit that bad. But this year it’s like I’m paying for it,” Piedmont Park visitor Zach told Channel 2 Action News.

After several days this month in the orange for high levels, the Atlanta pollen count hit the red on Thursday, the first extreme pollen count of the season.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke to an allergy doctor about what to expect and what really works to feel better.

“We are in full on pollen season and we would recommend if you haven’t already started your allergy medicine to go ahead and get started on it,” said Dr Meera Patrawala with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

Patrawala said that over the counter meds are a good start, but many allergy sufferers can benefit from treatment

“Know what you’re allergic to. Coming in, seeing a board certified allergist, getting some allergy testing,” she said. “We have options like allergy immunotherapy and allergy shots we can talk about for more long term solution.”

For anyone bothered by the beautiful but sneezy season, remember to think about the best time to head outside.

“We would recommend trying to do it earlier in the day. Peak pollen tends to be in the middle of the day. As soon as you come back inside rinse off, change your clothes, takes a shower.. and be on your allergy medications,” Patrawala said.

Here are some other things that Atlanta Allergy & Asthma says to remember on the high pollen days:

Keep your car and house windows closed; run the air conditioner (recycled setting) instead.

Change or clean your air filters regularly.

Shower before going to bed or when you get home. Pollen can settle into your hair and onto your clothes and skin, so a shower will keep you from breathing in pollen all night.

Wear sunglasses/glasses to keep pollen out of your eyes.

Remove shoes upon entering your home.

Wash off indoor pets’ paws and wipe down their fur with a damp cloth or towel if they’ve been outdoors. Pets can easily track pollen into your home, leaving it on your carpets and furniture.

Pollen levels tend to be lowest between 4 am and noon. Adjust outdoor activities accordingly.

If you have outdoor plans, take your allergy medication before going out. Don’t wait until you have symptoms.

