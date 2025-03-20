Freeze warning for NW Georgia, frost advisory for rest of metro Atlanta

The first night of spring is going to be cold.

There is a freeze warning for northwest Georgia, including the northwest metro Atlanta area, and a frost advisory for the rest of us in the metro area.

For morning lows, it will be down below freezing in west Georgia. Temperatures will be just above freezing – but still cold enough for frost – across most of the metro area.

And with the arrival of spring, the countdown has begun for summer: 92 days away beginning June 20.

