Local

Freeze warning for NW Georgia, frost advisory for rest of metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The first night of spring is going to be cold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is a freeze warning for northwest Georgia, including the northwest metro Atlanta area, and a frost advisory for the rest of us in the metro area.

For morning lows, it will be down below freezing in west Georgia. Temperatures will be just above freezing – but still cold enough for frost – across most of the metro area.

And with the arrival of spring, the countdown has begun for summer: 92 days away beginning June 20.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read