Metro Atlanta nonprofit says they need to collect 100,000 diapers by the end of the month

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta non-profit that supplies diapers to moms and families says their need is off the charts.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen learned that Helping Mamas is pulling out all the stops to collect 100,000 diapers by the end of the month.

Found Jamie Lackey’s warehouse in Gwinnett County is loaded with diapers, but she says there aren’t enough to meet the needs of the community.

“Things are uncertain. When things are uncertain, people tend not to have as much as they need,” Lackey said.

Helping Mamas has been supplying free diapers and other essential items to moms for the last 11 years.

Lackey says that in the last year, the need in Georgia has jumped by more than 40%, so she has organized an emergency diaper drive.

“A lot of people don’t have a resource at all. They don’t know where to look in times of need, so this has been a big help for us to help our clients,” social worker Amanda Taylor said.

Lackey says more and more of the people who are struggling are middle-class families whose wages haven’t kept up with the rate of inflation and prices for diapers are way out of control.

“Right now, people are struggling and are looking for some hope,” Lackey said.

Donated diapers can be dropped off at the Helping Mamas warehouse along Park Drive in Norcross and at six Tacos and Tequilas locations around metro Atlanta.

