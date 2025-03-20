‘I hope he rots:’ GA sheriff calls accused child molester the ‘sickest of mankind’

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff says he is glad a “monster” is out of the community after a man was arrested and charged with child molestation.

Recently, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Belvin of Jackson, Ga.

Belvin was charged with incest, child molestation, aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says he prays for the victim and says no child should go through such a “horrendous thing.”

“I pray that when justice is served and if convicted I hope he rots in a Georgia prison, never to see the light of day again. In my professional opinion, these types of criminals are the sickest of mankind and will never rehabilitate, causing a lifetime of hurt and trauma to innocent children everywhere they go,” Long wrote.

Long thanked the deputies and investigators for a thorough investigation as these are cases usually difficult to work.

“...Took this monster out of our community. My investigators will carry this for the rest of their lives,” Long said.

If you believe a child is being abused, contact your local law enforcement agency.

You can click the link here to see if registered sex offenders live near you.

