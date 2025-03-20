Gwinnett prosecutor charged with DUI, going nearly twice the speed limit on I-85

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County prosecutor is now facing charges of his own, according to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

The report from the Georgia State Patrol says that James Burnette, 29, was pulled over on Interstate 85 near Lenox Road earlier this month for speeding.

The trooper says he clocked Burnette driving 90 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone just before 1:30 a.m.

When he pulled him over, Burnette told the trooper he was an assistant district attorney in Gwinnett County.

Burnette told the trooper he had just one drink, an Old Fashioned, several hours earlier and was almost completely sober.

After being arrested and placed into the back of the patrol vehicle, the report says Burnette kept saying he knew he made a mistake and asked if there was anything he could do to not be arrested.

He was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and HOV lane violation.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston shared a statement confirming that her office responded with “severe consequences,” but did not comment further.

“My office is very much aware of a valued employee who was charged with DUI recently. The employee immediately reported it directly to me and our office responded with severe consequences which are confidential and between this office and the employee as it is a personnel matter.”

