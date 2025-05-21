Georgia college student gets bond at immigration hearing after mistaken arrest

DALTON, Ga. — Ximena Arias-Cristobal was given “the minimal amount of bond possible under the law,” at her immigration hearing Wednesday, according to attorney Dustin Baxter.

The 19-year-old was initially taken into custody by police in Dalton, Ga. in a case of mistaken arrest for a traffic violation.

Despite Dalton police saying they’d made a mistake and were dismissing her charges, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they still planned to deport Arias-Cristobal.

Arias-Cristobal has lived in the United States since she was a child, coming in with her parents as an undocumented minor.

According to Arias-Cristobal’s attorney, she was given a $1,500 bond and the federal government did not wish to file an appeal.

Arias-Cristobal’s family plans to pay the bond as soon as possible, according to Baxter, and she will be home by tomorrow afternoon at the latest.

