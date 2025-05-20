GA student in ICE custody after mistaken traffic stop to have immigration hearing

LUMPKIN, Ga. — Ximena Arias-Cristobal, the 19-year-old Georgia college student in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, is expected to have an immigration hearing Tuesday.
Arias-Cristobal was wrongfully arrested after a case of mistaken identity in a traffic stop in Dalton, Georgia, police announced days after the arrest. She now faces a hearing to decide if she will be deported or remain in the United States.
Arias-Cristobal’s father, Jose Arias-Tover, posted bond May 15 after his own traffic stop arrest.
Channel 2 Action News reported when he was reunited with his family, with the exception of his daughter.
While Arias-Tover was granted bond and released, ICE officials told Channel 2 Action News they still intend to deport Arias-Cristobal.
Arias-Cristobal’s virtual hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m.
In the meantime, she remains in custody at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, a privately operated federal immigration detention center managed by CoreCivic.
Channel 2 Action News plans to cover the hearing, bringing you the latest details on the case LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
